Delhi Flood Alert: Authorities Order Closure of Old Railway Bridge Amid Rising Yamuna Water Levels

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi have ordered the closure of the Old Yamuna Railway Bridge, effective from Tuesday evening, as the Yamuna River’s water level continues to rise dangerously following heavy rainfall and water discharge from upstream barrages.

Delhi Flood Alert, Water Level Rising Rapidly

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the river level at the bridge reached 204.94 metres on Monday, surpassing the warning mark of 204.50 metres. With forecasts predicting that the water level could cross the evacuation threshold of 206 metres, officials have taken precautionary measures to suspend traffic and public movement on the bridge.

Hathnikund Barrage

The Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana has released over 3 lakh cusecs of water, contributing to the swelling Yamuna. Residents in low-lying areas and floodplains—around 20,000 people—have been advised to move to safer locations.

The Old Railway Bridge, a 150-year-old double-decker structure, is now more than halfway submerged in Yamuna water. Officials have warned that the situation could escalate if rainfall continues in the upper catchment areas.

Authorities are expecting the Yamuna water level to cross 206 meters by tomorrow evening.

Flood Relief Camps

Flood relief camps have been set up in areas like Mayur Vihar, with food, electricity, and rescue boats deployed.

Rainfall is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR until September 6, with above-normal precipitation forecasted. August 2025 recorded 400.1 mm of rainfall, the highest in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged citizens not to panic, assuring them that relief camps, food supplies, and emergency services are being mobilised.

Delhi-Jaipur Highway Traffic Jam

A massive traffic jam chocked the Delhi–Jaipur Highway after heavy rains flooded the stretch. Vehicles were stranded for hours, and movement was severely affected.