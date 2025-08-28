Updated 28 August 2025 at 03:08 IST
Delhi Flood Alert: Govt On High Alert As Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark
Delhi's Yamuna River crosses danger mark, prompting flood preparedness measures and evacuation alerts amid heavy rainfall.
New Delhi: The national capital of India is on high alert as the Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark, reaching a water level of 205.39 metres at 9 pm on Wednesday. The relentless rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has pushed the administration into crisis mode, with the Delhi government and the concerned authorities scrambling to mitigate the impact of the rising water level.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast active monsoon conditions over Delhi for the next four days, with generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain expected. The heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has resulted in a rapid rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, posing a threat to low-lying areas.
Delhi's Preparedness For Floods
The administration has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the rising water level. In Punjab, continuous rain and rising water levels in Pathankot, caused by downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, have led to waterlogging in several areas. The district authorities have set up the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as an evacuation centre, and proper arrangements for food have been made.
Weather Forecast And Thunderstorm Alert
The IMD has issued an alert for thunderstorm activity across Jammu and the surrounding areas. According to the IMD, severe convection with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail is occurring over several areas, including Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. The concerned agencies have advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official safety advisories.
The rising water level of the Yamuna River has kept the administration on its toes, with the Delhi government closely monitoring the situation. The IMD's forecast indicates that active monsoon conditions will prevail over Delhi for the next four days, with generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain expected.
