15 Flights Diverted Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport, IndiGo Issues Advisory

New Delhi: As the national capital continues to deal with dense fog and severe cold wave conditions, flight and train operations have been hit. A travel advisory for passengers has also been issued by the Delhi Airport - Indira Gandhi International Airport and IndiGo airline.

Delhi Fog: 15 Flights Diverted Due to Low Visibility

Fifteen flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early Saturday morning as low visibility due to dense fog impacted operations for the second straight day. Due to the adverse weather conditions, many flights were delayed and the country's largest airline IndiGo temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold. An official said 15 flights were diverted at the airport between 12.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility.

IndiGo Issues Advisory for Passengers

Amid severe fog conditions in Delhi, Indigo airlines on Saturday issued an advisory and stated that the flight schedules from the city and other Northern regions could be impacted. Taking to social media X, the airline in a post wrote about the current fog conditions in North India. "6ETravelAdvisory: With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules," the post read.

Further, the post mentioned the prevailing low visibility situations impacting the flight schedules. "6ETravelAdvisory: Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules," the post further read. The airline ensured a smooth travel for the passengers."Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure smooth travel for everyone," the post further read.

Travel Advisory Issued by Delhi's IGI Airport

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.56 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is operated by DIAL.

Delhi Weather: Poor AQI Results in GRAP 3 Implementation, Check Max-Min Temperatures

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, as per Indian Meteorological Department. The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 348.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'