Delhi Freezes at 4.5°Celsius as Temperature Drops to Lowest in 14 Years, IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday (December 12) woke up to a chilly morning with a temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'cold wave' alert till Friday.

The minimum temperatures in early December across the national capital have been recorded below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time in 14 years, the weather department said.

This comes as Delhi on Wednesday recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD's data, the lowest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on 6 December 1987, at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert

The IMD issued a 'cold wave' alert for the national capital till December 13. As per the department's seven-day prediction, Delhi is likely to record temperatures around 4 degrees.

However, the temperature is likely to rise from Saturday's temperature touching 5 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the capital woke up to a biting cold morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest morning of the winter season so far. In the last 24 hours, the city witnessed a significant temperature dip of at least 3 degrees.

"The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.