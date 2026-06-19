Delhi Gets Its First All-Women Police Station

New Delhi: In a landmark step towards enhancing women’s safety, Delhi inaugurated its first full-fledged women police station on Friday in the Subzi Mandi area of north Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu formally inaugurated the station in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha at the Subzi Mandi police station complex.

The new facility is Delhi’s first police station to be entirely staffed by women officers. Officials described the development as a major push towards building a more gender-sensitive and responsive policing ecosystem in the national capital.

The dedicated women police station is expected to improve the handling of cases related to crimes against women, provide a more comfortable environment for complainants, and strengthen overall trust in the police system among women in the city.