Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War
  • Delhi Government Sets up 24x7 'Green War Room' to Tackle Winter Pollution

Published 14:57 IST, September 30th 2024

Delhi Government Sets up 24x7 'Green War Room' to Tackle Winter Pollution

Delhi govt has set up a 24x7 'Green War Room' to enhance the execution of its 21-point winter action plan aimed at curbing pollution in the national capital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi air pollution
Delhi government has set up a 24x7 'Green War Room' to enhance the execution of its 21-point winter action plan aimed at curbing pollution in the national capital | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
