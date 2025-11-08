Delhi Government Shifts Office Timings To Tackle Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a move to tackle the menace of air pollution, has announced a radical shift in government office timings, in order to reduce the city's choking grip of toxic air. The Delhi government, with the winter season looming, has decided to stagger office hours to reduce the burden of vehicular traffic on the roads. The decision is being termed as a contributor to the capital's alarming pollution levels.

The Delhi CM's decision, taken in consultation with senior scientific officers of the Environment Department, is part of the government's approach to mitigate pollution, rather than seeking solutions after the problem escalates. The step is also a nod to the city's troubled past, where altered office timings had previously helped mitigate pollution during peak winter months.

According to reports, the new timings, effective from November 15 to February 15 next year, will see Delhi Government offices functioning from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while Delhi Municipal Corporation offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm. The staggered timings are to distribute traffic pressure, reducing congestion and pollution levels, and providing citizens with a sigh of relief.

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the previous government's inaction had led to major consequences, with pollution levels soaring to alarming heights. "We do not want to wait for the problem to arise before taking action," she asserted, adding that the government's resolve to tackle pollution head-on is evident in its implementation of Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), alongside other measures like doubling parking fees across the city.

Advertisement

She further added, "Our objective is not just to reduce traffic pressure, but to provide citizens with better air quality."

The Delhi government's efforts, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently categorised as 'poor' and 'very poor', are expected to provide some solution in the battle against pollution.