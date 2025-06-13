Delhi Government To Bring New Excise Policy, Vows To Ensure Transparency And Social Security

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to introduce a new excise policy aimed at making quality liquor available to citizens while prioritising transparency, modernisation, and accountability in the liquor sales and distribution system. According to the official statement, a high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar is working on formulating the new policy, reviewing excise policies of other states to incorporate successful models that have yielded impressive results in revenue growth, control over illegal liquor, consumer safety, and social balance. The policy will also focus on protecting the safety, health, and peace of vulnerable sections of society.

The new policy will include scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales system, prohibition of illegal sales, and transparency in the licensing process. The government will also run public awareness campaigns to prevent alcohol abuse and tighten monitoring of alcohol consumption in public places.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday stated that under the new policy, several points of improvement are being included in the excise system, including scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales system, prohibition of illegal sales, and ensuring transparency in the licensing process. She added that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government is working to formulate a new liquor policy, in which all aspects are being taken care of.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the high-level committee is preparing a proposal for a new excise policy after consulting the concerned parties (stakeholders) and studying the best practices adopted in other states. The proposal is likely to be completed by June 30, following which, the committee will review the current and previous excise policies of the Delhi government. The Excise Department will provide all necessary administrative support to the committee in the exercise. Following the final review, the committee will submit its policy recommendations to the government for further decision.

CM Gupta stressed that social security will be a top priority in the new policy, ensuring that no aspect of the policy adversely affects sensitive sections of society. The government will prioritise the safety, health, and peace of the weaker sections of society.

The chief minister criticised the previous government's excise policy, describing it as corrupt, biased, and against public interest. She noted that the policy gave unfair benefits to selected private companies, resulting in revenue losses. The government will ensure that the new policy is transparent, accountable, and free from corruption.