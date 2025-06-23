Delhi Govt Abolishes Requirement of Police Licence For Setting Up 7 Types of Business Establishments, Announces CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government has abolished the requirement of police licence for setting up different types of business establishments, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government has abolished the requirement of police licence for setting up 7 types of business establishments.

“...It has been decided that the requirement of police license for 7 types of business establishments, including swimming pools, eating houses, hotel-motels, discothecs, guest houses, video game parlours, amusement parks, has been completely abolished... Now, only the permission of MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will be required for these,” CM Rekha Gupta said.