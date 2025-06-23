Delhi Govt Abolishes Requirement of Police Licence For Setting Up 7 Types of Business Establishments, Announces CM Rekha Gupta

Updated 23 June 2025 at 17:23 IST
New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government has abolished the requirement of police licence for setting up different types of business establishments, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government has abolished the requirement of police licence for setting up 7 types of business establishments.
“...It has been decided that the requirement of police license for 7 types of business establishments, including swimming pools, eating houses, hotel-motels, discothecs, guest houses, video game parlours, amusement parks, has been completely abolished... Now, only the permission of MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board will be required for these,” CM Rekha Gupta said.
"This is a historic public welfare order for Delhi... This will simplify the process, save time and cost, and will give a big boost to ease of doing business... Now the police will be able to focus their full attention on public safety, law and order... This will increase transparency and accountability in the entire licensing process... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our party is working to create a liberal environment for business in Delhi...," the Chief Minister said.
Published 23 June 2025 at 16:49 IST