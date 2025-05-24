Delhi Govt Asks Hospitals To Ensure Availability of Beds, Oxygen, Ventilators, Vaccines Amid Surge In Covid Case

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday directed all hospitals in the national capital to ensure preparedness regarding the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across multiple cities in the country.

The government advisory also instructed hospitals to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital to proactively identify the current strain of coronavirus.

The new COVID-19 advisory stated, “In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is reiterated that all medical directors, medical superintendents, and administrators of government and private hospitals should ensure hospital preparedness in terms of the availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs, and vaccines.”

Beyond beds, vaccines, and oxygen, the advisory also called for hospitals to ensure that essential equipment including ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and PSA units remains functional.

The government order further directed hospitals to track and report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) across all health facilities (OPD/IPD) on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

Additionally, a consolidated list of influenza and COVID-19 cases must be reported on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal through IHIP.

Current State of COVID-19 Cases in India