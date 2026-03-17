Delhi Govt Extends Free Bus Travel to Transgenders, Launches Pink Saheli Smart Card for Women

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has announced free bus travel for transgender persons across the city, widening its public transport subsidy to include another marginalised community. The decision has been approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will apply to buses serviced by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as well as services run by the Transport Department.

Free bus travel for transgender persons

Under the new arrangement, eligible transgender residents of Delhi will be able to travel free of cost on all public buses in the capital. According to officials, the system will operate in the same manner as it does for female travelers under the current free travel program.

As a result, transsexual travelers will have the same access to the facilities as women who currently enjoy free travel on DTC and cluster buses around the city.

Government highlights focus on inclusion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the program and stated that the government's goal is to maintain universal access to public services.

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"Every citizen should have access to public services with dignity and equality," she said, emphasising the government's focus on social justice and equal opportunities for all.

The decision is part of the Delhi government’s broader effort to provide more secure and accessible urban mobility for marginalised communities. Officials said the scheme will allow transgender inhabitants to travel across the city without financial obstacles, strengthening social inclusion and equality.

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In order to ensure a seamless rollout, authorities noted that the initiative would soon be put into action and will function utilizing the same mechanisms that are currently in place for women's free bus travel.

Pink Saheli Smart Card for women commuters

Alongside this announcement, the Delhi government has also revised the existing free travel scheme for women by introducing the Pink Saheli Smart Card. Women in the nation's capital will find it easier and safer to commute with the card, which will take the place of the paper ticket system.

Since 2019, women in Delhi have had free transportation on DTC and cluster buses. With the new smart card, passengers will no longer have to depend on paper tickets, while the system will also offer enhanced safety features.