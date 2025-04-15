Delhi Govt Hikes Minimum Wage of Workers Across All Categories

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced an increase in the minimum wage rates for workers of all categories. The hike in minimum wage will be effective from April 1, 2025.

According to the government, the monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 18,456, while workers with graduation and above qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month.

The government says that this increase has been made keeping in mind inflation, which will provide financial relief to the workers.

S.No. Category Current wage per month Revised wages per month 1. Unskilled 18,066 18,456 2. Mid-skilled 19,929 20,371 3. Skilled 21,917 22,411 4. Non-matriculate 19,929 20,371 5. Matriculate 21,917 22,411 6. Graduation and above 23,836 24,356

Workers working in different categories including un-skilled, mid-skilled, skilled, non-matriculate, matriculate, graduation and above will be benefitted.

Delhi government's Labour Department said that the enhancement of notified rates of minimum wages for workers employed in scheduled employments by declaring instalment of dearness allowance which is to come into operation with effect from April 1, 2025.

"This enhancement/increase in wages will not only neutralise the inflation rate but also provide relief to a large number of workers working in Delhi. The worker who is paid less than the minimum rates of wages specified above, may file his claim before the Joint Labour Commissioner or Deputy Labour Commissioner of the concerned District who are notified as Authority under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 to hear and decide the claims relating to less payment of wages than the minimum rates of wages as notified," the government notification reads.