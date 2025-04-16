Delhi Govt Inspects 600 Private Schools Over Arbitrary Fee Hike, Serves Notices To 10

New Delhi: In wake of several complaints by parents of private schools in Delhi hiking fee, the newly formed BJP -led government in Delhi launched an inspection drive during which it surveyed around 600 private schools and issued show cause notice to 10 of them. This comes after parents in the city in the last few days have been complaining over ‘arbitrary’ fee hikes.

In addition to this, the Delhi Directorate of Education has formed a district-level committees to probe complaints against private schools over arbitrary fee hikes.

These committees comprises of Deputy Directors of Education, Accounts Officers and Principals of government schools and is headed by respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMS).

Will tighten noose on schools rising fee arbitrarily, says Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital saying they managed to get only 75 schools audited in year while his government has gathered audited reports from 600 schools in just 7 days.

He also informed that the government has issued show-cause notices to 10 schools who haven’t submitted their audit reports as yet.

The Education Minister further mentioned that the government will tighten the noose on schools who have arbitrarily hiked the fee.

In a statement, Ashish Sood said that they will create a strong documentation system and tighten the noose around such schools and investigate how arbitrary fee hikes were approved in the past.

The government will also probe whether there was any corruption involved during the previous AAP-led government in the city.

Many parents in Delhi took to streets over a sudden hike in fee and harassment by schools.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood further hit out at the former AAP government saying they failed to invoke 1973 Education Act which mandates the submission and inspection of school audit reports.

Completely unacceptable: CM Rekha Gupta on fee hike by schools

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an investigation into the fee hike issue after a bunch of parents visited her and requested attention.