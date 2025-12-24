Updated 24 December 2025 at 18:29 IST
BREAKING: Delhi Govt Lifts GRAP-IV Restrictions Despite Very Poor AQI
The Delhi government on Wednesday lifted Stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) even though the air quality in the national capital remains in the very poor category.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday lifted Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) despite air quality in the national capital remaining in the “very poor” category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the revocation was ordered following an “improvement” in the Air Quality Index (AQI). However, several parts of Delhi continue to record very poor air quality, with Nehru Nagar logging an AQI of 392 on Wednesday morning.
Restrictions under Stage-I, II and III of the GRAP continues to remain implemented to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’ category, the CAQM said.
This is a developing story.
