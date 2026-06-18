Delhi Govt Sets Up Cooling Zones, Arranges Free Bus Travel for NEET Aspirants and Families

New Delhi: In a step to support students and their families appearing for the NEET re-examination, the Delhi government has established dedicated Cooling Zones at all 97 examination centres for the test scheduled on June 21.Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the arrangements through a social media post, highlighting comprehensive facilities aimed at ensuring comfort and convenience amid expected summer heat.

The Cooling Zones, primarily for parents and accompanying family members, will offer seating arrangements, clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea, first aid, and other essential amenities at every centre.

Additionally, the government has arranged free travel for candidates on DTC buses on the day of the examination to minimise any last-minute logistical challenges.

CM Rekha Gupta extended her best wishes to all aspirants, stating, “My heartfelt best wishes are with all the students. Take the exam with full confidence, concentration, and dedication. Your success will become the foundation of a bright future for your family, Delhi, and the country.”

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The proactive measures have been taken keeping in mind the convenience of students who will be appearing for the re-examination and their parents accompanying them to the examination centres.

