Delhi Govt Suspends Physical Classes Up to Class 5 As Air Quality Remains In 'Severe' Category

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Monday that all schools in the national capital must stop the hybrid arrangement for students up to class 5, and teach them entirely online. The Directorate of Education issued an official circular on Monday mandating classes from nursery to Class 5 to be commenced online.

According to the circular, classes from 6-9 and class 11 will continue under the hybrid model that was already in place. These students will have the option to attend school in person when it is feasible, and will also have the option to join classes online. The decision reflected a previous order that kept the hybrid system for the students from class 6-9 and class 11.

The pollution levels in Delhi have remained in the ‘severe’ band for several days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above 450 in many parts of the city. The health experts warned that such poor air is especially risky for young children, whose lungs are still developing. The government said that the move is intended to protect the health of the most vulnerable children while still trying to keep education going.