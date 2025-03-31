Delhi Govt to Audit Over 2.6 Lakh CCTV Cameras Installed Across City

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to conduct an audit of over 2.6 lakh CCTV cameras installed by the Public Works Department (PWD) during the previous AAP regime, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The principal secretary of the PWD ordered the audit to ensure physical verification and functional assessment of the surveillance system across the city, they added.

Probe Ordered Into BJP MLA Constituencies Missing CCTV Coverage

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, during a recent session in the Delhi Assembly, stated that a probe would be launched to investigate why eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs were left out of the CCTV installation process under the AAP-led government.

He assured that priority installation of CCTV cameras in these areas would take place soon.

CCTV Audit to Check Functionality and Data Security

A senior government official said that the PWD had implemented a 2.80 lakh CCTV installation project in phases, with 2.63 lakh cameras currently recorded as installed across different assembly constituencies.

"The audit will physically verify these CCTV cameras to cross-check records and confirm whether they are operational or not," the officer said.

The assessment will focus on:

Camera functionality and image quality

Coverage areas and integration with existing surveillance systems

Data management and compliance with privacy laws

"This evaluation will help determine the effectiveness of the cameras in enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement agencies like Delhi Police," the official added.

Private Firm Likely to Conduct the Audit

The PWD is expected to hire a private firm to conduct the detailed audit and submit a report. The findings will help the department take corrective measures to ensure the CCTV project meets its original objectives, officials stated.