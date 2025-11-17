Delhi Renames Three Metro Stations, Including Pitampura: CM Rekha Gupta Approves New Names To Strengthen Local Identity

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the renaming of three metro stations in the national capital, stating that the revised names aim to strengthen local identity and enhance passenger convenience.

The announcement was made through a post shared by the Chief Minister on X on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed North Pitampura Metro Station, located in the QU Block area, will now be named "North Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station." The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station has been renamed "Haiderpur Village Metro Station," while the existing Pitampura Metro Station will now be known as “Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.”

Gupta said the renaming exercise reflects the government's intention to provide clarity for commuters and ensure that station names correspond more accurately with the neighbourhoods they serve.

"For the convenience of passengers and to clearly define the local identity, the proposed North Pitampura station in QU Block will now be named "North Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station". The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station will be named "Haiderpur Village Metro Station". The current Pitampura Metro Station will be named "Madhuban Chowk Metro Station," wrote CM Gupta.

Alongside the announcement, the Chief Minister highlighted the arrival of the Raj Kalash Yatra at Haiderpur, organised in honour of the martyrs of the Rezang La War. She called the Yatra's arrival a moment of great pride for the area and said it symbolised a strong message of national unity.

"The arrival today of the sacred Raj Kalash Yatra, taken out in honour of the brave martyrs of the Rezang La War, at Haiderpur is in itself an extremely proud moment. This sacred journey is a powerful message that connects the entire nation with the spirit of 'Nation First'. The people of Haiderpur village consider themselves blessed that the sacred memory of the brave martyrs has reached them. Our government is fully committed to the comprehensive development of this area," said CM Gupta.