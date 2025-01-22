Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban on Sale of Tobacco Products Near Temples

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to examine a PIL seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of tobacco products near temples.

In an order passed on January 15, a bench of former acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said if there was any violation of Cigarette and other Tobacco Product (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Act), authorities concerned would take the necessary action.

'For Authorities To Take Action'

"We do not consider it apposite to entertain this petition as a Public Interest Litigation," the bench held.

The petitione alleged tobacco products were sold near religious structures and sought a direction to authorities to take necessary steps to prohibit sale of such products.