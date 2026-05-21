Delhi High Court Observes Thin Line Between Defamation and Political Criticism in Raghav Chadha Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday emphasized on the delicate balance between legitimate political criticism and defamation as it heard a plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha against allegedly malicious social media posts targeting him.

Justice hearing the matter questioned whether Chadha, who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could afford to be “sensitive” to online commentary that appeared to critique his political decision. The court’s observation came during arguments on Chadha’s lawsuit seeking action against fabricated and defamatory content circulating on social media platforms.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Chadha, argued that several posts contained highly profane and damaging material. These included depictions suggesting that the MP had “sold himself away for money,” which, according to the petition, are gravely prejudicial to his reputation and personality rights.

Chadha’s legal team contended that such content crosses the boundary from fair political discourse into personal attacks aimed at tarnishing his image.

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