Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Proceedings Against Two Accused in CM Rekha Gupta Attack Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the trial against two men accsued in the CM Rekha Gupta attack case. The two men, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh, have challenged the framing of the charge of attempt to murder framed against them. This incident took place on August 20, 2025, during a jansunvai at the Chief Minister's official residence.

The trial court is recording the prosecution's evidence, and the next date is April 25.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani refused to stay the trial court proceedings. The counsel for accsued requested the bench to stay the proceedings before the trial court.

However, the bench refused to stay the trial. Justice Bhambhani said, "I don't believe in saying something unless I am very clear that something wrong is going on or will go on. I don't see that at all." "I don't understand why you (Rajeshbhai) were in Delhi at all," Justice Bhambhani questioned.

The high court has also sought a report from the forensic science laboratory within 4 weeks. On April 10, while hearing the submissions by counsel for petitioners, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, "The issue is not as simple as being argued by the counsel. Even a light pressure on the jugular vein can be fatal."

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Petitioner has challenged the framing of charges under the section related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The counsels had argued that there is no evidence to attract the section of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Advocate Harry Chibber and Siddhant Malik had argued that the criminal conspiracy charge has been framed against Tehsin Raza Sheikh on the basis that he transferred Rs 2,000 to Rajeshbhai even though he was not present at the spot. He was arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, after 4 days after the incident on the disclosure of Rajeshbhai.

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On behalf of Rajeshbhai, it was submitted that there is evidence to attract the offence of attempt to murder as the MLC mentioned the nature of the injury was simple. Even the complainant security personnel have not stated any such allegations. The counsel had said that no such allegations were recorded in the FIR. The section of attempt to murder was invoked in the charge sheet. There is no pressing of the throttle by Accused Rajeshbhai.

"It is alleged that accsued tried to strangulated by pressing the throttle of the victim (CM). Even the light pressure on the jugular vein can be fatal, " Justice Bhambhani said. Justice Bhambhani had said that the issue is not as simple as being argued by the counsel for the petitioners.

Counsel for the Delhi police had submitted that there is a difference between the physical strength of a man and a woman. On December 20, the Tis Hazari court framed charges against the Delhi CM Attack case. Accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza for the offences of Criminal Conspiracy along with attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant and assaulting a public servant.

The court had noted that, as per the charge sheet, the accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai managed to break the security ring of the CM and attacked her with the intention to kill her. He pushed the CM to the ground and throttled her neck of the CM with the intention to kill her. The victim suffered injuries during the incident. The court had said that prima facie, there is a case made out against both the accused persons. The court framed charges under criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and other offences against the accused persons after considering submissions and material placed before the court.

"I am of considered view that prima facie all the ingredients for the offence punishable under section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy) BNS read with Section 221 (Obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to instruct the public duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder BNS is made out against both the accused persons," the judge ordered.

Additionally, the court had said that a prima facie offence punishable under section 109(1), 115(2) (causing hurt), 221, 132 BNS is made out against the accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. "Hence, both the accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and accused Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh Bapu, be charged accordingly," the court ordered on December 20.

While framing the charges the court noted that There is also CCTV footage of accused Rajesh committing Reiki of the personal house of the victim at Shalimar Bagh one day prior to the incident, the court noted. There are also CDR details between both accused on record. "This prima facie shows the criminal conspiracy between both the accused persons to attack upon the victim Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, with an intention to murder the victim," the court observed.

It was also noted that the accused Rajesh was sending video clips of the CM camp office to co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza on his mobile phone. While framing the charges, the court considered the fact that the accused Rajesh even gave a fist blow to Dhirender, a public person who tried to safeguard the victim and caused simple injury to him. So, a prima facie case under section 115(2) BNS is made out against the accused Rajesh.

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

On October 18, 2025, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. They were arrested by the Delhi Police and are in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet. An FIR was registered on August 20, 2025, at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.