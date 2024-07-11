Published 12:48 IST, July 11th 2024
Delhi HC to Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED summons on September 9
The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on September 9 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi HC to Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED summons on September 9 | Image: PTI
