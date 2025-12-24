Will GST On Air Purifiers Be Reduced? Delhi HC To Hear Plea On Dec 26

New Delhi: Kapil Madan, the petitioner in a PIL related to air pollution, told the Delhi High Court that the plea seeks a reduction in GST on air purifiers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

He said the petition relies on a government notification defining medical devices, while the court has listed the matter for hearing on December 26.

Speaking to ANI, Madan said that the plea relies on a notification issued by a ministry which defines what constitutes a medical device, under which air purifiers should be included.

"In this PIL, what we were praying for the court was that GST on air purifiers should be 5% instead of 18%. To say this, we were relying on a notification issued by a ministry that defines what is a medical device. One of the counsels from the respondent side said that the GST Council was also mooting this issue. The court has placed this matter for hearing on 26th December," he said.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court expressed strong displeasure over the apparent lack of concrete action by authorities to address the worsening air pollution crisis and questioned the continued levy of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers despite the prevailing public health emergency.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Kapil Madan, seeking recognition of air purifiers as medical devices and a corresponding reduction in GST. Senior Advocate Arvind Nayar appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as inaction on the issue, noting that the State has a duty to ensure clean, breathable air for citizens. Justice Gedela remarked that if authorities are unable to address the root causes immediately, they could at least ease the burden on citizens by reducing taxes on devices that provide some protection.

"This is the minimum that you can do. Every citizen requires fresh air. If you can't do that, the minimum you can do is reduce GST," Justice Gedela observed.