Published 11:49 IST, July 5th 2024

Delhi HC Asks CBI to Respond to Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea in Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the corruption case registered by the CBI

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
