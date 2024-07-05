Published 11:49 IST, July 5th 2024
Delhi HC Asks CBI to Respond to Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea in Corruption Case
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the corruption case registered by the CBI
CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case | Image: PTI
