sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi High Court Grants Relief to Ambuja Cement, Quashes Rs218 Cr Stamp Duty Order

Published 20:53 IST, November 9th 2024

Delhi High Court Grants Relief to Ambuja Cement, Quashes Rs218 Cr Stamp Duty Order

Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of Ambuja Cement Limited, setting aside a show cause notice and an order demanding Rs218.87 crore in stamp duty.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi High court grants relief to Ambuja cement, quashes Rs218 Cr stamp duty order
Delhi High court grants relief to Ambuja cement, quashes Rs218 Cr stamp duty order | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:53 IST, November 9th 2024