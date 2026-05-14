Delhi HC Issues Criminal Contempt Notice to Kejriwal Over 'Defamatory Content' Against Judge, Signals Action Against Sisodia

New Delhi: In a major escalation, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Thursday reportedly issued a notice of criminal contempt of court against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to reports, contempt action has also been initiated against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Justice Sharma warned that failure to take stern action in the matter could lead to “anarchy,” stressing the need to protect the dignity and authority of the judiciary.

The development came during the hearing of a CBI plea challenging the trial court’s order discharging several accused, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, in the Delhi excise policy case. The judge expressed strong displeasure after “extremely defamatory content” was allegedly circulated against her in connection with the case.

“I had made efforts, some seniors also accepted [to be amicus]. In the meantime, it has come to my notice that extremely defamatory content is posted against me by some respondents,” Justice Sharma said in open court. She added that she could not remain silent on such allegations.

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The court had earlier decided to appoint amicus curiae to assist in the proceedings after certain respondents, including Kejriwal, chose not to participate.

Recusal Row and Kejriwal’s Stance

The contempt notice follows Kejriwal’s public statement earlier this week that he would neither appear personally nor through counsel before Justice Sharma, claiming his “hope of receiving justice” from the judge had been shaken. This came after the High Court rejected his plea seeking her recusal from the case.

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While dismissing the recusal application, the court had observed that the allegations of bias were based on “conjecture” and did not meet the legal threshold required for a judge to step aside. The bench had also cautioned against attempts to question judicial impartiality without substantive material.

Justice Sharma is hearing the CBI’s challenge to the discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others in the excise policy scam case.