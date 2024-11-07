sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses'

Published 22:52 IST, November 7th 2024

Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday lifted a 36-year-long import ban on Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses'
Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses' | Image: AP
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:52 IST, November 7th 2024