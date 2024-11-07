Published 22:52 IST, November 7th 2024
Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses'
The Delhi High Court on Thursday lifted a 36-year-long import ban on Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi High Court Lifts 36-Year-Long Import Ban on Salman Rushdie’s 'The Satanic Verses' | Image: AP
