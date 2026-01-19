Delhi High Court Rejects Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Bail Plea In Survivor's Father's Death Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected Unnao Rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his 10-year sentence over the death case of the survivor's father on Monday. He has been in custody since April 13, 2018. This was his second attempt for relief in the given case, after 2024.

Although Sengar has already been in jail for about 7.5 years of the 10-year sentence, Justice Ravinder Dudeja said that Sengar's numerous applications led to the delay in the decision regarding his appeal against conviction.

Earlier, Sengar was granted bail over the rape case on December 23, 2025. A massive nationwide outrage had followed. The Supreme Court, on December 29, stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life term, acknowledging a responsibility to the survivor and issuing notice to the ex-Bharatiya Janata Party leader based on a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation – the lead investigating and prosecution agency – challenging the High Court order. Sengar was given four weeks to respond. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the survivor, had argued that Kuldeep Singh Sengar does not deserve bail as there is a persistent threat to the victim and to her family.

The case against Sengar on survivor's father's death

When the minor rape survivor's father was viciously attacked by the accused in broad daylight in April 2018, her family had travelled to Unnao for a court appearance. The father was detained by the police the very following day on suspicion of illegal possession of arms. He succumbed to several injuries sustained while in police custody.

The trial of five cases in the matter, including the case concerning the victim's father's death, was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, by the Supreme Court, in August 2019. Sengar was convicted for conspiring to kill the victim's father on March 04, 2020.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court had rejected his first plea for suspension of sentence in the case.