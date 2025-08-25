Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order Directing DU To Disclose Info on PM's Degree

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has overturned a directive requiring Delhi University to disclose records relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s undergraduate degree. It is PM Modi's Bachelor of Arts degree from 1978.

Background of the Case

The controversy began with an RTI application filed in 2016 by activist Neeraj Kumar, seeking access to records of all students who passed the BA exam in 1978—the year PM Modi is said to have graduated.

The CIC ruled in favour of disclosure, arguing that the educational qualifications of a public figure—such as the Prime Minister—are a matter of public interest and should be made transparent.

Delhi University challenged this order, claiming that student records are held in a fiduciary capacity and that “mere curiosity” does not justify breaching privacy under the RTI Act.

High Court’s Ruling

Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court ruled the decision in favour of DU, stating that the CIC’s directive lacked legal justification.

The court agreed with DU’s argument that disclosing records of all students from 1978 would violate the privacy rights of thousands of individuals, not just the Prime Minister.

The legal team, representing DU, has clarified that while the university had no objection to showing the degree to the court, it opposed making the records public.

