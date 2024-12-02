Delhi Hit-and-Run: Biker Killed on Wazirpur Flyover, Car Driver Absconding

New Delhi: In yet another hit-and-run case reported in the national capital, a biker lost his life after being hit by a car; the car driver fled after the accident and is absconding as of now.

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Biker Killed, Car Driver Absconding

The hit-and-run accident occurred on the Wazirpur flyover in New Delhi during the evening hours of December 1. A four-wheeler hit a bike on the flyover, resulting in the death of the biker. The car driver fled immediately after the acicdent and is currently on the run.

Investigation Underway, Delhi Police Issues Statement

The case is currently being investigated, the police is looking for the accused and the vehicle is being identified. Delhi Police has issued a statement on the hit-and-run case saying, “A case of hit and run has come to light near Delhi's Wazirpur flyover. During the evening hours, a car hit a bike rider and fled. The bike rider has died in the incident. At present, the vehicle is being identified and the case is being investigated.”