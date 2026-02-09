Delhi Horror: 3 Found Dead In Abandoned Car On Peeragarhi Flyover, Suicide Suspected

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced in Outer Delhi, where 3 people were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem and a legal proceeding was initiated. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the death, with the police suspecting the incident to be a suicide.

The police have identified the deceased as Randhir (76), Shivnaresh (47), and Lakshmi (40), with one of them being the owner of the vehicle.

A senior police official stated that the police received a distressing call at around 3.50 pm reporting that 3 people inside a car near the service lane of the flyover were unresponsive. A team of police and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, where they found the three bodies inside the vehicle. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma, "We received a call around 4 pm about a car with three bodies, none of whom were responding. It doesn't seem that something forceful happened. We are still investigating."

The preliminary investigations suggested that the case may be a suicide, with no visible signs of injury on the bodies. The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough investigation, including examining CCTV footage and reviewing call records. The forensic experts are also examining the vehicle for any clues.

Advertisement

"The bodies were found inside the car with the doors closed. There were no signs of a struggle at the spot, no visible external injuries on any of the bodies, and all valuables, including mobile phones and personal belongings, were found intact inside the vehicle," a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The police are also verifying the relationship between the 3 deceased and tracing the movement of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Advertisement