Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Man Gunned Down in Karawal Nagar Hours After Brutal Blade Attack on Minor Girl in Rohini

New Delhi: One person was shot dead in a firing incident reported at New Delhi's Karawal Nagar, as per officials. The victim, identified as Rohit Yadav (30), was found lying dead on the ground.

During preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that 2-3 people had fired on the victim and then fled the scene. Investigation by the forensic team is underway. Additionally, police teams have also been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

Earlier on September 11, a minor girl was attacked with a blade on her face and back by a group of girls in Delhi's Rohini Sector 30 area, said police officials.

The incident took place on September 9, in the Aman Vihar police station area of Rohini district.

According to the Delhi police, the victim, a resident of Sector-20, Rohini, was attacked following an earlier dispute with a fellow student. Enquiry revealed that on September 4, the victim and the accused had an altercation in school. To take revenge, the accused and her sister, along with their friends, allegedly conspired to carry out the assault.

The police said that on the day of the attack, the accused girls, of whom one was a 14-year-old and the other three were 15-year-olds, slapped the victim, while another 16-year-old attacked her with a blade, leaving serious injuries on her face and back.

Police reached the hospital after receiving a PCR call on September 9. Doctors informed them that the victim was under treatment and unfit for statement at the time. The Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report was also kept pending by doctors on that day.

Following the receipt of the MLC report on Thursday, legal action was taken against the accused minors, officials said.

Police stated that the accused girls were friends of the accused, who studied in the victim's school, while they themselves were students of another school where another accused sister studied.