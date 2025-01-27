Delhi Horror: Burnt Body in Suitcase Exposes Cousins’ Affair and Brutal Murder

New Delhi: A burnt body found in a suitcase in Delhi's Ghazipur has unraveled a chilling tale of a live-in relationship that ended in a brutal murder.

The incident came to light on Sunday when police were alerted about a suitcase abandoned in a deserted area in east Delhi's Ghazipur. Upon reaching the spot, officers found a completely burnt body inside.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered, and multiple teams were formed to investigate.

Abhishek Dhania, Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Delhi, said, "We had no leads at first, just a burnt suitcase and a burnt body. We began by analyzing CCTV footage from the area where the suitcase was found."

The investigation pointed to a Hyundai Verna that appeared suspicious, crossing the area hours before the body was discovered.

Police traced the car's registration to a resident of Loni, who revealed that he had sold the vehicle to one Amit Tiwari.

Police apprehended 22-year-old Amit Tiwari after analyzing CCTV footage. Amit, a cab driver residing in Ghaziabad, was taken into custody along with his friend Anuj Kumar, who was also spotted in the footage. Anuj, a welding mechanic, also lives in Ghaziabad.

During questioning, Amit identified the body as that of his 22-year-old cousin, Shilpa Pandey. He revealed that he was in a relationship with Shilpa, and they had been living together for a year. Shilpa wanted to marry him, but Amit was looking to end the relationship.

On Saturday night, an intoxicated Amit had an argument with Shilpa, which escalated into a violent altercation. In a fit of rage, he choked her to death, according to the police.

He then packed her body into a suitcase and called his friend Anuj for assistance in disposing of it.

"Shilpa, who was Amit's cousin, was pressuring him to leave his family so they could live together permanently. She had also threatened to falsely implicate him and his family," a police statement said. Anuj allegedly helped Amit dispose of the body, as per the police.

Amit initially planned to dump the body in western Uttar Pradesh but changed his mind after crossing two checkpoints.

He decided to abandon the body closer to the area. Police stated that Amit and Anuj purchased diesel worth ₹160 from a petrol station before driving to a deserted location. They dumped the suitcase containing Shilpa's body and set it on fire.