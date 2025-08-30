Delhi Kalkaji Mandir Murder: Sevadaar Beaten to Death Over Prasad Dispute | Shocking Assault Caught on Cam

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported at Delhi’s Kalkaji temple on Thursday night when a dispute over ‘Chunni Prasad’ after darshan turned violent and a long-serving sevadaar was brutally assaulted and killed.

The victim, identified as Yogendra Singh (35) from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, had been serving at the temple for nearly 15 years. Police said Singh was fatally punched and attacked with sticks after an argument with a group of devotees.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9:30 pm on August 29, when a group of devotees demanded prasad from the sevadaar after darshan. An argument broke out, which escalated into a violent assault.

The sevadaar was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the location caught one of the accused, identified as Atul Pandey (30), and handed him over to the police. A case of murder has been registered. The Police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the other accused who are on the run.

The search for the other suspects is underway.