Delhi Horror: Minor Girl Brutally Murdered In Alleged Sexual Assault In Dayalpur Area

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, has been rocked by another brutal incident of alleged sexual assault and murder, with the victim being a minor girl. The shocking incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Dayalpur police station of Northeast Delhi on Saturday, sending a shockwave through the area. According to the police sources, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused in Nehru Vihar, inflicting grievous injuries on her body.

As per the police, after the victim was found lying unconscious by the locals, a message was immediately passed to the Dayalpur police station. On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police found that the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Sources claimed that during the physical examination of the body, injuries were found on the face and private parts of the victim.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Northeast Delhi) confirmed the incident, stating that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station at around 8.41 pm on Saturday.

The DCP stated, "Upon reaching the location at Gali No. 2, Nehru Vihar, the Dayalpur police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared brought dead.

Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault."

The Crime and Forensics teams were called to the spot to inspect the crime scene. A case, under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, was registered at the Dayalpur police station and an investigation was taken up.

"Multiple teams were deployed to collect the clues and arrest the accused at the earliest," the police official stated.

The DCP assured that the police would leave no stone unturned in solving the case and ensuring justice for the victim.

The family of the victim is demanding strict action against the perpetrator, and the police have assured them that they will leave no stone unturned in solving the case. The police have also deployed additional personnel in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further incidents.