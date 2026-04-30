Delhi Horror: Three Children Drown In Pond Inside Dwarka Golf Course

New Delhi: Three minor children reportedly drowned in a pond inside a golf course in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Wednesday morning, triggering panic in the locality and prompting an investigation by police.

According to police, the incident was reported around 7 am from the golf course premises located in Sector-24, Dwarka. The children, believed to be between 8 and 10 years old, were found submerged in a pond inside the premises.

After receiving information, a team from Sector-23 Police Station rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel. The children were pulled out of the water with the help of rescue teams.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the children may have entered the pond to bathe before the incident took place. Police said the children’s clothes were found lying outside the pond, indicating they may have entered the water voluntarily.

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The identities of the deceased children are yet to be established. Police have launched a probe into the incident and are trying to ascertain how the children accessed the pond area inside the golf course premises.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Forensic teams have also been called to gather evidence from the spot, they said.

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