Delhi Jeweller Electrocuted To Death, Police Suspect Affair Angle Between Wife And Brother-in-Law

New Delhi: The death of a Delhi-based jeweller, initially believed to be an accidental electrocution, has now taken a chilling turn. The victim, 36-year-old Karan Dev, a jewellery businessman, died on July 13 in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.
Police are now investigating the case as a suspected murder.
Suspicion and Investigation
Karan’s family initially waived the post-mortem, assuming it was a tragic accident. However, police stressed on an autopsy due to his young age and suspicious circumstances.
On July 16, Karan’s brother Kunal found incriminating Instagram chats between Sushmita and Rahul Dev, Karan’s paternal cousin.
Mobile Chats Raise Suspicion
The messages revealed a premeditated murder plot reveal Sushmita allegedly mixed sleeping pills into Karan’s food on July 12.
Chats further reveal she discussed using electric shocks to kill him. Rahul asked her to tie him up and give the shock.
Police are now investigating the affair angle as a possible motive.
A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
