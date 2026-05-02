Delhi Judge Aman Kumar Sharma Dies by Suicide in Safdarjung
According to initial information, Judge Sharma was discovered hanging at a location in Safdarjung. Delhi Police have confirmed the death and registered the case as a suicide.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Judicial officer Judge Aman Kumar Sharma was found dead by suicide in Delhi’s Safdarjung area on Saturday, police said.
According to initial information, Judge Sharma was discovered hanging at a location in Safdarjung. Delhi Police have confirmed the death and registered the case as a suicide.
Further details are awaited.
Senior police officers and forensic teams reached the spot following the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the suicide are not yet known, and an investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events.
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Judge Aman Kumar Sharma’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the city’s legal fraternity.
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