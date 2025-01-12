Delhi LG Saxena Calls Kejriwal's Slum Land Allegations as 'Complete Lies', Warns DDA Action

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti "a complete lie."

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has "tendered" the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He accused LG Saxena of "changing the rules".

Saxena denied Kejriwal's allegations and affirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice and accused Kejriwal of "misleading" the people.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal went near the slums of Shakur Basti. The statement he gave there regarding the Shakur Basti is a complete lie. Citing the DDA meeting of 27 December, he said that LG has changed the Land Use of this land (Shakur Basti land). DDA has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice. Kejriwal is deliberately telling a blatant lie and misleading the people," Saxena said.

The LG said that AAP's MLAs were present at the DDA meeting and warned about taking action against the former Delhi CM if he doesn't "stop lying."

"Kejriwal ji's two MLAs were present in the DDA meeting on 27 December. If Kejriwal ji had talked to them (AAP MLAs), then perhaps he would not have lied. My advice to him is that he should stop lying on this subject with immediate effect. Otherwise, DDA will take action against them," Saxena said.

Saxena further blamed Kejriwal for the "miserable conditions" of people living in the slums. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jaha Jhuggi Wahan Makan' Yojana is providing a "respectful life" to people.

"If he must have gone inside the slum and walked 2-3 km there, he must have seen the miserable conditions in which the people are living. Who is the mastermind of this miserable condition? Sanitation, water supply, health services, MCD everything comes under Kejriwal ji. As far as DDA is concerned, till now it has given model flats to thousands of slum dwellers under PM Modi's 'Jaha Jhuggi Wahan Makan' Yojana. They are living a respectful life," Saxena said.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal visited Shakur Basti where he accused the BJP of 'tendering' the land. "Their LG sahab has also changed the rules," Kejriwal said, citing the December 27 DDA meeting.

He said that the slums of Delhi will be "demolished" in the next five years, rendering people "homeless."

"We have seen how their leaders are going to slums and staying there. They didn't stay for five or ten years, but their leaders have been staying in the slums for the last month. They do not have affection for the slum dwellers. It is a party of rich people. What do they have to do with the slum dwellers?" Kejriwal told reporters here at a slum camp.

"They consider them as insects. They need the votes of slum dwellers ahead of the polling and the land of the slum dwellers after the polling. They love their land and have love for their votes," he alleged.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.