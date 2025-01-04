Delhi LG VK Saxena Inaugurates 10-acre Park in Daryaganj

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a 10-acre DDA park in Daryaganj, an official statement said.

The park, Kranti Udyan, is part of the larger project of redevelopment of four parks contiguous to the Walled City along the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, opposite the Samadhi Complex, it stated.

It aims to integrate and develop parks spanning 35 acres across around 1.7 kilometres along the Ring Road. Inspired by the Kartavya Path near India Gate, the project is designed to offer similar recreational opportunities to the people in lush green settings, the statement said.

The project combines a formal garden, a neighbourhood park, and a Mughal garden against the backdrop of heritage monuments. It has been redeveloped under the guidance and supervision of the LG, it said.

On May 6, 2023, the LG visited the four parks along Mahatma Gandhi Marg — Delhi Chalo Park, Ghata Maszid Park, Urdu Academy Park, and Sadbhavana Park. Because the site falls under protected and regulated zones of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), all plans were formally approved by the ASI and the National Monument Authority, it said.

Two of these parks, Ghata Maszid Park and Urdu Academy Park, were combined and have been renamed Kranti Udyan, the statement said.

Spanning nearly 10 acres, Kranti Udyan emphasises organic forms and is designed as a neighbourhood park, it said.

Its key features include two seating pavilions, terraced lawns, a shaded senior citizens' plaza, children's play areas, a multipurpose playground, an open gym, and other public facilities, it stated.

The two pavilions feature distinctive sculptural concepts, lending each its own identity. The park's design draws visitors closer to the adjacent old wall, enhancing appreciation of its heritage context.

One of the edge courts highlights its proximity to the Old City wall and one of the thirteen darwazas of Shahjahanabad. Construction materials include 'murram,' grit finish, and CC pavers, with the green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantings that create a dramatic visual effect, it said.

Adjacent sites on both sides of Kranti Udyan are under construction, each employing a different concept, and are expected to be completed soon for the benefit of the people of Delhi, the statement said.