Delhi Limits Office Staff To 50%, Rest To Work From Home Amid Rising Air Pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Monday that all government departments and private companies operating in the national capital must keep at most half of their employees on site, with the rest working from home. The decision to limit the office staff comes amidst a sharp rise in air pollution and violent protests in Delhi on Monday. According to the officials, the government's decision is part of the third level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP‑3), which was activated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to try to bring the choking smog under control.

The Delhi government, in a statement on Monday, explained that administrative secretaries and heads of departments are expected to be present in the office on a regular basis, but they must not exceed a 50 % physical‑presence limit. “All administrative secretaries and heads of departments will attend office regularly, with not more than 50 per cent of staff strength physically present in the office. The remaining will work from home,” the order read. The same rule applies to private offices within Delhi’s borders, where they may have no more than half of their workforce on the premises at any time, while the rest are required to work from home (WFH).

Amidst a severe concern over a rapid increase in the pollution level, the directive takes effect immediately, reflecting growing concern over the thick haze that has blanketed the city in recent weeks.

The doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to polluted air can aggravate respiratory conditions, and schools have been asked to limit outdoor activities.