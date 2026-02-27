Republic World
Updated 27 February 2026 at 13:08 IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: Who Were the 23 Accused Acquitted Today

Delhi court discharged all 23 accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Here’s the full list of Delhi Excise Scam accused who were acquitted today.

Priya Pathak
Image: X

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court today acquitted all 23 people accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Special Judge Jitendra Singh ruled that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to prove a criminal conspiracy, bringing an end to a case that has dominated Delhi politics for more than three years.

What Was the Case?

The controversy began with the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021–22, which aimed to privatise liquor retail and increase government revenue. Investigating agencies alleged that the policy was designed to benefit select private players in exchange for kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids, filed chargesheets, and arrested senior leaders, but the court has now concluded that the allegations lacked evidence.

Full List of Those Acquitted

The following individuals, along with Kejriwal and Sisodia, were discharged today:

  1. Kuldeep Singh
  2. Narender Singh
  3. Vijay Nair
  4. Abhishek Boinpally
  5. Arun Ramchandra Pillai
  6. Mootha Goutam
  7. Sameer Mahendru
  8. Manish Sisodia
  9. Amandeep Singh Dhall
  10. Arjun Pandey
  11. Butchibabu Gorantla
  12. Rajesh Joshi
  13. Damodar Prasad Sharma
  14. Prince Kumar
  15. Arvind Kumar Singh
  16. Chanpreet Singh Rayat
  17. Kavitha Kalvakuntal

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 27 February 2026 at 12:30 IST