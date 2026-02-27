Delhi Liquor Scam: Who Were the 23 Accused Acquitted Today

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court today acquitted all 23 people accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Special Judge Jitendra Singh ruled that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to prove a criminal conspiracy, bringing an end to a case that has dominated Delhi politics for more than three years.

What Was the Case?

The controversy began with the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021–22, which aimed to privatise liquor retail and increase government revenue. Investigating agencies alleged that the policy was designed to benefit select private players in exchange for kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids, filed chargesheets, and arrested senior leaders, but the court has now concluded that the allegations lacked evidence.

Full List of Those Acquitted

The following individuals, along with Kejriwal and Sisodia, were discharged today:

Kuldeep Singh Narender Singh Vijay Nair Abhishek Boinpally Arun Ramchandra Pillai Mootha Goutam Sameer Mahendru Manish Sisodia Amandeep Singh Dhall Arjun Pandey Butchibabu Gorantla Rajesh Joshi Damodar Prasad Sharma Prince Kumar Arvind Kumar Singh Chanpreet Singh Rayat Kavitha Kalvakuntal

