Speeding AUDI Luxury Car Hits 2 In Delhi's Lodhi Road

New Delhi: A road accident happened on Lodhi Road in Delhi on Monday, involving an Audi car and a scooter. The collision resulted in injuries to two people, and the police took the accused driver into custody.

Audi Car Accident on Lodhi Road Delhi

The accident took place in the wee hours when a speeding Audi car collided with a scooter near the Lodhi Road area. Eyewitnesses reported that the Audi driver lost control over the vehicle, causing a crash into the scooter. The impact of the collision left both the Audi driver and the scooter rider injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, both victims, Naitik and Tushar, sustained injuries. Where Naitik is stable, Tushar is still critical.

Shubham, a relative of the injured Naitik, says, "The Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooter... The condition of one of the injured is serious; we have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him; he has an injury in his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police."

Audi Car Accident on Lodhi Road Video

The police have seized the luxury Audi car and taken the driver into custody for further investigation.