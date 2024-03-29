Advertisement

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been detained on friday for allegedly killing a man during a pub fight between two groups in northwest Delhi, the police said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar, Jatin Sharma along with his friends were attacked with iron rods, sticks and a knife by the workers of Yaran Da Adda bar in Pritampura on the night of February 21, after a verbal disagreement.

Acting on a tip-off, the main culprit Aman, who had been absconding since the night of the crime, was arrested on Thursday night from Budh Vihar, the DCP added.

"A trap was laid and Aman was nabbed," he said.

On February 20 ,Sharma along with his friends had gone to the bar around 11.30 pm to celebrate his birthday. An argument broke between them and a female employee of the bar over some misunderstanding, he said.

The bar owner Kishore Kumar and Aman, along with seven other employees – Abhi, Dilip, Vishal, Shoaib, Gyan, Kaif, and Ali – attacked Sharma and his friends after the misunderstanding. Aman stabbed Sharma in the abdomen and fired a shot in the air with a country-made pistol, he said.

Sharma’s friends, who sustained minor injuries, took him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Kumar said.

An FIR was registered against the nine under the charges of murder, rioting and disappearance of evidence, he said.

The crime branch has taken over the case and searches are on for the rest of the accused, the officer added.

With Inputs From PTI