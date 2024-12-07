Delhi Man Out For Morning Walk Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Shahdara

New Delhi: A man out for a morning walk on Saturday was shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara. As per media reports, seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired by bike-borne assailants.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jain, 52, who was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

A police officer said that Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area.

"A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The Police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," DCP Shahdara said.

The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said.