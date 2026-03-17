Delhi Horror: Man Pulls Out Pistol From Waist, Loads Gun And Shoots Himself In Chest While Friend Records It | Image: X

New Delhi: A horrifying video has surfaced from East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, capturing a chilling moment of a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot himself in the chest, while his friend records the entire incident for social media.

The footage, which has since gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for stricter gun safety and social media regulations.

The victim, identified as Pawan, was reportedly at a friend’s residence when the tragedy occurred. What was intended to be a stunt or a social media clip turned into a fatal accident within seconds.

A Stunt Turned Fatal

The video, recorded by Pawan’s friend, shows Pawan handling a licensed pistol. In the clip, the friend can be heard providing instructions on how to load the magazine, at one point saying, "Click the button, it will go inside."

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Pawan smiles at the camera, seemingly in high spirits, as he tilts the weapon. Moments later, he positions the pistol against the left side of his chest.

Despite a clearly audible warning from the friend behind the camera, "Chala mat dena, bhai" (Don't fire it, brother), the gun discharged almost instantly.

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The person recording can be heard screaming in shock as Pawan collapses to the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police Investigation

The Delhi Police reached the spot and seized the firearm, which was confirmed to be a licensed weapon belonging to the friend who was filming the incident.

Investigators are looking into how a loaded, licensed firearm was permitted to be used as a prop for a video.

A case of criminal negligence is being considered against the firearm's owner for failing to secure it.

The incident has sparked outrage over the “thirst for likes” on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.