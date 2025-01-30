Delhi markets to remain closed on polling day on Feb 5

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday said that all 700 markets in Delhi will remain closed on February 5 for polling day.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that traders must ensure compliance with the Election Commission and Labour Department's orders.

In some cases, retail sector shopkeepers can open their stores in the evening after casting their votes, he said.

However, if any shop or factory is opened, employees must be granted a paid leave, and no salary deductions should be made, Goyal said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

In a statement, the CTI instructed all market associations and business establishments to keep their shops shut on February 5. Industrial areas will also observe a holiday.

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora emphasised that the Delhi government has already issued directives requiring all business establishments, including shops, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and industrial units, to grant employees leave on polling day without any salary deductions.

The Labour Department has also issued an order under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensuring that every employee engaged in any profession, trade, or industrial undertaking is entitled to a holiday to cast their vote, it stated.