Delhi Mayor's Office Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail

New Delhi: The office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday, officials said.

The authorities said that a bomb threat was received at the Mayor's Office in Delhi. The threat was sent to the official email ID of Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

The Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the spot.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police stated that 47-year-old Srinivas Louis has been sent to a six-day police remand in connection with sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting government offices, High Courts, and other institutions across the country.

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"47-year-old Srinivas Louis, who was arrested for allegedly sending more than 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting several institutions, High Courts and government offices across the country, has been sent to a 6-day Delhi Police remand. It has come to light that he had a land dispute in Mysuru, Karnataka, and his father was not getting his share. Due to this, Srinivas Louis wanted to study Law and was miffed with the Court as justice was not being done to him. He had qualified for NET and had worked as an Assistant Professor."

The officials further stated that messages and emails were sent by him via phone.

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