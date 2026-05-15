Delhi Medical Council Audit Report For Dec 2019- Feb 2025 Flags Rs 10.07 Crore Irregularities, Recommends Recovery

New Delhi: A Special Audit Report prepared by the Directorate of Audit regarding the exact quantum of financial irregularities and consequent recovery of unlawfully gained monetary benefits about the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) for the period from 1 December 2019 to 10 February 2025 has been submitted to the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

According ot the release, "The Special Audit was conducted to examine violations of DMC Rules, provisions of the DMC Act, 1997 and General Financial Rules (GFR), and to assess the extent of financial irregularities and consequent recovery of unlawfully gained monetary benefits by former office bearers of the Delhi Medical Council. During the audit, records relating to meetings of the Governing Council, Executive Committee and Finance Committee, along with personal files, service books and expenditure records, were scrutinised."

The audit also examined payments related to salary and allowances, pay fixation, leave encashment, medical expenses, court fees, foreign visits, hiring of vehicles, telephone expenses and other administrative expenditures."

The Special Audit Report has highlighted several procedural, financial and administrative irregularities during the audit period. The observations include issues related to irregular continuation and extension of service beyond the prescribed retirement age, expenditure incurred without mandatory approvals, lapses in compliance with government financial rules, irregular payments and deficiencies in maintenance of official records and service documents.

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"As per the audit observations, the enhancement of retirement age from 60 years to 65 years in the case of the then Registrar was found to be in violation of orders and communications issued by the Government of India and the Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time. The report also points towards financial implications arising out of expenditure incurred on salary and allowances, vehicle hiring, medical reimbursements, telephone expenses, conference participation and related administrative expenditures during the concerned period," the release said.

The audit report has further observed that the then Registrar, in his official capacity, is responsible for a loss to the Government Exchequer amounting to more than Rs 5.57 crore towards the receipt of reduced renewal fees from doctors for registration renewal in DMC. In addition, the report has recommended recovery of monetary benefits exceeding Rs 3.23 crore received in the form of salary, allowances and related expenditures.

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The report has also observed that the then Registrar is liable for financial irregularities amounting to over Rs 1.24 crore on account of regularisation of MTS staff to LDC posts, irregular payment towards medical insurance of Council members and purchase of costly gift items in violation of prescribed financial rules and procedures. Further, around Rs 13 lakh has also been recommended for recovery in lieu of the mandatory three-month notice period required for tendering resignation under provisions contained in the DMC Act and Rules.

The Health Department is currently examining the findings and recommendations contained in the special audit report. Appropriate action, including examination of accountability, financial implications and recovery-related aspects wherever required, will be taken after due scrutiny.