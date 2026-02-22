Updated 22 February 2026 at 16:54 IST
Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat & Meerut Metro Launch: Check Full Route Map, Fares & Timings
Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are now operational, promising faster, smoother daily travel across western Uttar Pradesh. Here’s a complete guide to routes, station list, ticket fares and first–last train timings for commuters and first-time riders.
- India News
- 2 min read
Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor to the nation on Sunday.
Alongside this, the Prime Minister flagged off the Meerut Metro, India's fastest metro system, marking a historic milestone in integrated urban and regional transportation.
The ceremony took place at the Shatabdi Nagar station, where the PM, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a ceremonial ride to Meerut South.
The project, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 30,274 crore, is designed to slash travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under 60 minutes.
Advertisement
The Full Route: Delhi to Meerut
The Namo Bharat corridor now connects the heart of the national capital to the northern fringes of Meerut.
In a first-of-its-kind engineering model, the Meerut Metro operates on the same infrastructure as the RRTS, sharing tracks and stations within Meerut city to ensure seamless transfers.
Advertisement
Namo Bharat (RRTS) Stations: Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.
Meerut Metro Stations: A 23-km dedicated stretch within Meerut featuring 13 stations, including Partapur, Rithani, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and MES Colony.
Fare Structure and Ticketing
Fares are distance-based, providing options for both budget and premium commuters. A single smart card or QR-based ticket can be used for both services.
|Journey Type
|Standard Class
|Premium Class
|Minimum Fare
|Rs 20
|Rs 40
|Delhi (SKK) to Meerut South
|Rs 160
|Rs 320
|Full Corridor (Delhi to Modipuram)
|Rs 210
|Rs 400
Commuters can also use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for a "One Nation, One Card" experience.
Timings and Frequency
To cater to the massive daily influx of office-goers and students, the service maintains high frequency.
Operational Hours:
Mon–Sat: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Sunday: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Frequency: Trains are available every 10–15 minutes. During peak hours, frequency is expected to increase to every 5–8 minutes to prevent overcrowding.
Key Highlights
Namo Bharat reaches speeds of 160 kmph, while Meerut Metro holds the title of India’s fastest local metro at 120 kmph.
The Sarai Kale Khan station serves as a mega-hub, linking RRTS with the Delhi Metro (Pink Line), Indian Railways (Hazrat Nizamuddin), and the ISBT.
Trains feature 2x2 transverse seating, overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a dedicated Women’s Coach in every train.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 16:52 IST