Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat & Meerut Metro Launch: Check Full Route Map, Fares & Timings

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor to the nation on Sunday.

Alongside this, the Prime Minister flagged off the Meerut Metro, India's fastest metro system, marking a historic milestone in integrated urban and regional transportation.

The ceremony took place at the Shatabdi Nagar station, where the PM, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a ceremonial ride to Meerut South.

The project, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 30,274 crore, is designed to slash travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under 60 minutes.

The Full Route: Delhi to Meerut

The Namo Bharat corridor now connects the heart of the national capital to the northern fringes of Meerut.

In a first-of-its-kind engineering model, the Meerut Metro operates on the same infrastructure as the RRTS, sharing tracks and stations within Meerut city to ensure seamless transfers.

Namo Bharat (RRTS) Stations: Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

Meerut Metro Stations: A 23-km dedicated stretch within Meerut featuring 13 stations, including Partapur, Rithani, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and MES Colony.

Fare Structure and Ticketing

Fares are distance-based, providing options for both budget and premium commuters. A single smart card or QR-based ticket can be used for both services.

Journey Type Standard Class Premium Class Minimum Fare Rs 20 Rs 40 Delhi (SKK) to Meerut South Rs 160 Rs 320 Full Corridor (Delhi to Modipuram) Rs 210 Rs 400

Commuters can also use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for a "One Nation, One Card" experience.

Timings and Frequency

To cater to the massive daily influx of office-goers and students, the service maintains high frequency.

Operational Hours:

Mon–Sat: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Frequency: Trains are available every 10–15 minutes. During peak hours, frequency is expected to increase to every 5–8 minutes to prevent overcrowding.

Key Highlights

Namo Bharat reaches speeds of 160 kmph, while Meerut Metro holds the title of India’s fastest local metro at 120 kmph.

The Sarai Kale Khan station serves as a mega-hub, linking RRTS with the Delhi Metro (Pink Line), Indian Railways (Hazrat Nizamuddin), and the ISBT.